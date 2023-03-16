UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7, 16-2 Big South) vs. UCLA Bruins (29-5, 18-2 Pac-12)
Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -17.5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 UCLA Bruins play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.
The Bruins' record in Pac-12 games is 18-2, and their record is 11-3 against non-conference opponents. UCLA is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.
The Bulldogs' record in Big South action is 16-2. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Drew Pember averaging 6.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 15.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for UCLA.
Pember is averaging 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.
Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
