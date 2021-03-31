INDIANAPOLIS – It would have been easy for so many players to leave. That’s what UCLA coach Mick Cronin said a few days ago, before the 11-seed Bruins took the court before their Elite Eight matchup with top-seed Michigan, in describing the first meeting with his new players two years ago.
“Who wants to listen to a short Irishman tell you to get into a defensive stance,” Cronin said.
The ones who stayed reaped the rewards Tuesday night. UCLA is headed to the Final Four after a grind-it-out 51-49 upset of Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium, a game not decided until a Michigan inbounds play under the basket with 0.5 of second left ended with a missed 3-pointer by sophomore Franz Wagner at the buzzer.
With the win, UCLA (22-9) will try to continue its magical run against unbeaten Gonzaga (30-0) on Saturday in the Final Four.
UCLA won its fifth tournament game, becoming just the second First Four team and first since VCU in 2011 to reach the Final Four. Cronin, in just his second season, has guided UCLA to its first Final Four appearance since 2008, the last of three straight UCLA trips under former coach Ben Howland.
Like Howland, Cronin has brought a hard-nosed defensive style to Westwood. UCLA got just enough offense, spearheaded by Johnny Juzang, as the sophomore Kentucky transfer scored 28 of UCLA’s 51 points.
“We rode Johnny as hard as we could with his scoring,” Cronin said.
A Juzang baseline runner put UCLA up 50-47 with 1:05 left. Then, after Wagner hit two free throws to cut UCLA’s lead to 50-49, the Bruins came up with just enough stands to pull the game off. Wagner air-balled a 3-point attempt, and Eli Brooks missed a follow up for Michigan with eight seconds left. Then, after Juzang made one of two free throws with six seconds remaining, Michigan point guard Mike Smith missed a 3-point attempt with two seconds left, with the ball going out of bounds off UCLA with 0.5 of a second left.
UCLA held Michigan without a field goal for the final 5:16, held the Wolverines to 39.2% shooting from the floor and forced 14 Michigan turnovers.
“Tonight it was our defense,” Cronin said. “You’ve got to find a way to win. These guys are having the most fun they’ve ever had in their life in the locker room because they won. I told them I was going to teach them how to win. You’ve got to be able to win in different ways. …
“To find a way to win with defense, the way we did tonight, obviously extremely proud of our team.”
For Michigan, the Big Ten’s last hope for reaching the Final Four, it was more heartbreak, as the Wolverines were unable to establish a rhythm offensively. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 11 points, but the Wolverines were unable to get anything going from the perimeter, shooting 3-of-11 from 3-point range.
With Michigan’s loss, the Big Ten won’t have a team in the Final Four for the first time since 2017. The Wolverines, who won the Big Ten regular season title under second-year coach Juwan Howard, ended the year 23-5. Ultimately, Michigan couldn’t overcome the loss of second-leading scorer and senior swingman Isaiah Livers, who went down with a stress injury in his foot right before the start of the postseason.
“There’s a lot to be proud of,” Howard said. “I’m extremely proud of our staff and how we stayed connected. I’m also proud of the group. I felt we were one of the most connected teams throughout the season at a challenging time.”
Juzang set the tone for his big night early, bringing UCLA back from an early 11-4 hole by scoring the next 10 points for the Bruins on two jumpers and back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Michigan’s lead to 15-14.
From there, the Bruins kept grinding defensively, frustrating Dickinson into mistakes. The 7-foot-1 Dickinson nearly had as many turnovers (3) as points (4) in the first half.
Juzang, meanwhile, kept having his way with Michigan’s defense, going 8-of-10 from the floor to finish with 18 points in the first half. After Juzang scored two more jumpers in the paint, sophomore UCLA guard Tyger Campbell sank a corner 3-pointer with 1:08 left in the first half, giving UCLA a 27-23 lead it took into halftime.
UCLA stretched its lead to as many as nine points and held on late to reach the Final Four for the 19th time in program history. For Cronin, who left Cincinnati two years ago to take on the challenge of coaching at tradition-rich UCLA, the move west has resulted in the first Final Four trip of his 18-year career, just four months shy of his 50th birthday.
“I felt like I accomplished a lot at Cincinnati and felt like I gave everything I could to that position, every day from my heart,” Cronin said. “It was time for a change and a challenge for me, professionally. … We’re not done, and tomorrow is never promised. This is great, and we’ve got work to do.”