Miami Hurricanes (29-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (29-8, 13-7 Big East)
Houston; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -5.5; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies square off against the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.
The Huskies are 13-7 against Big East opponents and 16-1 in non-conference play. UConn ranks fourth in college basketball with 17.6 assists per game led by Andre Jackson averaging 4.7.
The Hurricanes' record in ACC games is 15-5. Miami (FL) has a 24-6 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 65.5% over the past 10 games for UConn.
Nijel Pack is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 13.8 points. Isaiah Wong is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.
Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.