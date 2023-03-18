Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7, 14-2 WCC) vs. UConn Huskies (26-8, 13-7 Big East)
Albany, New York; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -3.5; over/under is 129.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies take on the No. 19 Saint Mary's Gaels in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskies are 13-7 against Big East opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. UConn is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Gaels are 14-2 against WCC teams. Saint Mary's (CA) averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Huskies.
Logan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Gaels: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.