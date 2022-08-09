HARTFORD, Conn. — Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee last Friday at UConn Health, the UConn women’s basketball program announced Tuesday.
The star guard started rehab on Saturday. She will be “regularly monitored by the UConn medical staff throughout her recovery.”
Bueckers suffered the injury during a pick-up basketball game last Monday and will be out for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
On Saturday, the rising junior shared a post on Instagram with a collection of photos and videos post surgery.
©2022 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.