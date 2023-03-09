Cal Poly Mustangs (8-24, 1-18 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (24-7, 15-5 Big West)
Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -10; over/under is 126
BOTTOM LINE: The UCSB Gauchos play the Cal Poly Mustangs in the Big West Tournament.
The Gauchos are 15-5 against Big West opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. UCSB ranks second in the Big West with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Andre Kelly averaging 9.6.
The Mustangs are 1-18 in Big West play. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Taylor averaging 3.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.
Brantly Stevenson is averaging 11 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.
Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
