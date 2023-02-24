UCSB Gauchos (21-7, 12-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (10-19, 5-12 Big West)
San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Roddie Anderson III scored 25 points in UCSD's 99-91 win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.
The Tritons are 4-9 in home games. UCSD is ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 29.3 rebounds. Francis Nwaokorie paces the Tritons with 7.0 boards.
The Gauchos are 12-5 in Big West play. UCSB is sixth in the Big West shooting 33.3% from downtown. Cole Anderson leads the Gauchos shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Nwaokorie is shooting 50.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.
Ajay Mitchell is shooting 50.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
