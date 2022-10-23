ROME (AP) — Atalanta and Udinese, two provincial clubs that had impressed early in the Serie A season, both lost at home on Sunday.
Atalanta’s unbeaten start ended with a 2-0 defeat to surging Lazio while Udinese was beaten 2-1 by Torino for its first league loss since the opening day.
Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson scored for Lazio at the start of each half, respectively, as the Roman club didn’t miss injured center forward Ciro Immobile.
It was Lazio’s sixth straight clean sheet and the victory moved Lazio ahead of Atalanta into third place, although level on points with the Bergamo club.
Atalanta striker Luis Muriel picked up his second yellow card in the 90th.
Goals from Ola Aina and Pietro Pellegri helped Torino earn its first league win in more than a month.
It was Udinese’s first league defeat since a 4-2 loss at defending champion AC Milan on Aug. 13. It won six straight matches but had drawn its last two in Serie A — against Atalanta and Lazio.
Udinese was also eliminated from the Italian Cup by Monza in midweek.
Udinese remained sixth but could lose more ground later when league leader Napoli played at José Mourinho’s Roma later Sunday.
Torino moved up to ninth.
Aina gave Torino the lead in the 14th minute. Nikola Vlašić forced his way into the left side of the area and cut it back for Aleksei Miranchuk, who rolled it across for Aina to fire into the bottom left corner.
Torino gifted Udinese the equalizer 12 minutes later after a defensive blunder that allowed Destiny Udogie to intercept a pass and then touch on for Gerard Deulofeu to tap into an empty net.
But Pellegri restored Torino’s lead in the 69th, running onto a well-judged volleyed assist from Nemanja Radonjić and holding off his marker to fire into the top near corner.
Also, Thiago Motta earned his first Serie A win as Bologna coach as his team beat fellow struggler Lecce 2-0.
Bologna had lost three of Motta's four league matches in charge, drawing the other one.
