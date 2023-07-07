FILE - Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Under threat of losing European competition places, Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa were cleared Friday, July 7, 2023, by UEFA to play next season despite their owners having ties to other clubs that qualified, including AC Milan, but all had limits placed on future transfer dealings with their sibling teams.