FILE - Fenerbahce fans cheer prior the Europa League group D soccer match between Fenerbahce and Antwerp at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 21, 2021. UEFA is investigating Turkish club Fenerbahçe after its fans chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Champions League qualifying game against Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv. The chants were heard at Fenerbahçe’s stadium in Istanbul shortly after Vitaliy Buyalskiy scored the opening goal for Dynamo in a game the Ukrainian team went on to win 2-1 after extra time on Wednesday.