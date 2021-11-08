ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia coach Kirby Smart did not know Adam Anderson was under investigation when he played the star linebacker against Florida on Oct. 30, according to the Georgia Athletic Association. The GAA said Monday that neither the Bulldogs’ coach nor anybody at UGA was aware of the situation until it received notification from authorities on Nov. 1.
Athens-Clarke County Police confirmed last Thursday that Anderson, a senior from Rome, is being investigated for a rape allegation that was brought to their attention on Oct. 29. In an interview with an East Precinct police officer at 2:37 p.m. that day, the alleged victim gave a statement that she had been raped and named Anderson as the suspect.
The Bulldogs flew to Jacksonville, Fla., later that day from Athens-Ben Epps Airport.
Anderson, a senior outside linebacker from Rome and the team leader in quarterback sacks, recorded five tackles and a half sack in the No. 1 Bulldogs’ 34-7 win over Florida on Oct. 30.
On Monday, a UGA spokesman responded to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution request for clarification on what the school knew and when.
“The Athletic Association, including coach Kirby Smart, was not aware of the incident or incident report before Monday, Nov. 1, which is consistent with the print date on the report we received,” UGA told the AJC.
Anderson’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, corroborated that report. He said Anderson found out Nov. 1 he was being investigated.
Anderson was indefinitely suspended from competition sometime last week. He remains enrolled at UGA as a student.
Meanwhile, police said the investigation continues into Anderson and the events alleged to have transpired between midnight on Oct. 28 and 7 a.m. Oct. 29. As of Monday, charges have not been filed.
“There were no new developments over the weekend,” Lt. Shaun Barnett of Athens-Clarke County Police said Monday. “The investigation is still active and ongoing.”
An investigation also is being conducted by UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office. The EOO administers UGA policies on sexual misconduct, discrimination and harassment. Sadow met with Kristopher Bolden of the EOO last Friday morning to gather details on the case.
Afterward, Sadow filed an official “request for reconsideration” of Anderson’s suspension with the UGA Athletic Association. In his letter to Deputy Athletic Director Darrice Griffin, Sadow cited inconsistencies between statements provided to police and to the EOO and Anderson not being charged in the case as reasons Anderson should be “immediately reinstated.”
“A mere allegation of sexual misconduct should not be sufficient to warrant a suspension. Fairness and due process require more,” Sadow said in his letter to UGA.
Sadow said Monday he has not yet received an answer from UGA.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to face Tennessee on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Anderson is still not with the team.
©2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.