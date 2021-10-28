HOUSTON – There will be at least a Game 5 of the World Series.
The Braves lost to the Astros 7-2 in Game 2 Wednesday in Houston, sending the Fall Classic to Atlanta in a 1-1 draw. It was the sloppiest game of this postseason for the Braves, who were mostly pristine in their run to the grandest stage.
Already down starter Charlie Morton due to injury, the Braves need the best from their two remaining starters, Max Fried and Ian Anderson. They didn’t get it from Fried in Game 2, though it wasn’t all on him. The Astros built their lead with a four-run second inning thanks to five singles and an error.
Kyle Tucker, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Siri each singled, snapping a 1-1 tie. The defining play followed when Martin Maldonado singled to left. Eddie Rosario scooped the ball and fired to nobody at third. The ball rolled to the backstop, scoring another run. Fried’s wild pitch moved Maldonado to third. Michael Brantley’s single capped the Astros’ odd outburst.
Just like that, Houston led 5-1. The inning was death by a thousand cuts: Only one of Houston’s hits had an exit velocity above 100 mph (Brantley’s single). Siri’s infield hit left the bat at 51.5 mph. Second baseman Ozzie Albies fielded the ball and tried to get Siri at first but he beat the throw.
Rosario made a brilliant play in Game 1, fielding a ball off the wall and firing to second for an out. His play Wednesday was an appropriate summation of the disastrous inning. It was Rosario’s first error of the postseason and his third in 45 games with the Braves.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies later committed a fielding error in the sixth, missing an opportunity for a double play by fumbling the exchange (the controversial call was upheld on review). After making one error throughout the postseason, the Braves made three in the first two games of the World Series.
Fried rebounded from the second inning, retiring 10 consecutive Astros before walking Yordan Alvarez to open the sixth. Carlos Correa’s single ended Fried’s night. The silver lining was Fried lasted five innings, preventing the Braves from dipping into their bullpen early for the second straight night.
In his last two starts, Fried allowed 10 earned runs on 15 hits in 9-2/3 innings. He’s given up 23 hits over his last three outings (15-2/3 innings). He allowed seven or more hits only once his 15 outings since the All-Star break entering the National League Championship Series.
Astros starter Jose Urquidy, who surrendered six runs in 1-2/3 innings in his last outing, held the Braves’ offense to two runs over five innings. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud hit a solo shot in the second; each of his three postseason homers with the Braves have come in Houston, dating back to his two home runs against the Marlins in the neutral site NL Division Series a year ago.
Kyle Wright was among the relievers to pitch for the Braves, Wright, a former top prospect who hasn’t pitched in the majors since June, struck out the side in the eighth.
The Braves accomplished a split in Houston. They can win the World Series with three consecutive victories at home beginning with Game 3 Friday.
Ian Anderson will start Game 3, which will be the first World Series contest played in Atlanta since 1999. The Braves have won 10 of their last 11 games at home, including a 5-0 mark this postseason.
