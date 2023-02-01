UIC Flames (9-14, 1-11 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-14, 4-8 MVC)
Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -6; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the UIC Flames after Seneca Knight scored 24 points in Illinois State's 72-66 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.
The Redbirds have gone 6-5 in home games. Illinois State is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.
The Flames are 1-11 against conference opponents. UIC has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Poindexter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Knight is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.
Toby Okani is averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Flames. Filip is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Flames: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
