UIC Flames (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-5)
Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC's 89-66 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.
The Phoenix are 0-0 in home games. Green Bay allows 77.6 points and has been outscored by 22.2 points per game.
The Flames are 0-1 in road games. UIC is fifth in the MVC with 12.7 assists per game led by Trevante Anderson averaging 4.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.8 steals. Clarence Cummings III is shooting 41.0% and averaging 9.2 points for Green Bay.
Filip averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Jace Carter is averaging 16 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for UIC.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
