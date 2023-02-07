UIC Flames (10-15, 2-12 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (18-7, 10-4 MVC)
Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UIC hits the road against Southern Illinois looking to end its seven-game road skid.
The Salukis have gone 11-1 at home. Southern Illinois ranks third in the MVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Marcus Domask averaging 3.7.
The Flames have gone 2-12 against MVC opponents. UIC has a 2-13 record against opponents over .500.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.
Jace Carter is averaging 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.
Flames: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
