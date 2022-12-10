UIC Flames (5-4, 0-2 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-6)
Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -1; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces the UIC Flames after Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan's 94-50 victory over the Concordia (MI) Cardinals.
The Broncos have gone 2-1 at home. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Markeese Hastings paces the Broncos with 8.0 boards.
The Flames are 1-2 in road games. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Titus Wright is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 62.0% for Western Michigan.
Jace Carter is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Trevante Anderson is averaging 14 points and 4.4 assists for UIC.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
