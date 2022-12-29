UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9) at Texas State Bobcats (7-6)
San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -12; over/under is 134
BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after Mason Harrell scored 27 points in Texas State's 87-72 victory against the USAO Drovers.
The Bobcats have gone 2-3 at home. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.
The Warhawks are 0-5 on the road. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 33.7% from downtown. Langston leads the Warhawks shooting 50% from 3-point range.
The Bobcats and Warhawks meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is averaging 18.3 points for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.
Tyreke Locure is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.