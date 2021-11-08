Maryland-Baltimore County (0-0) vs. UMass (0-0)
William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UMass begins the season by hosting the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County went 14-6 last year, while UMass ended up 8-7.
DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County went 4-1 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Retrievers gave up just 65.2 points per game while scoring 75.2 per contest. UMass went 1-2 in non-conference play, averaging 85.7 points and giving up 83.3 per game in the process.
