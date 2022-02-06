Hartford Hawks (5-13, 3-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-9, 3-6 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Williams and the Hartford Hawks visit Allin Blunt and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks on Monday.

The River Hawks are 5-4 in home games. UMass-Lowell has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks have gone 3-4 against America East opponents. Hartford ranks fourth in the America East shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The River Hawks and Hawks match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Brooks is averaging 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Williams is averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you