Maine Black Bears (13-16, 7-9 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (24-7, 11-5 America East)
Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -10.5; over/under is 141
BOTTOM LINE: The UMass-Lowell River Hawks and Maine Black Bears play in the America East Tournament.
The River Hawks' record in America East play is 11-5, and their record is 13-2 against non-conference opponents. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 4.8.
The Black Bears are 7-9 against America East teams. Maine is third in the America East with 13.9 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 4.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Everette Hammond is averaging 13.7 points for the River Hawks. Coulibaly is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.4 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Maine.
LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.
Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
