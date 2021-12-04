NORTH ANDOVER – The Merrimack College men’s basketball team lost to the University of Massachusetts Lowell in only the second game ever played in Lawler Arena. Jordan Minor, once again led the way for the Warriors (4-5), scoring 19 points and pulling down 10 boards. Mikey Watkins scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Malik Edmead chipped in with 11 points off of the bench.
Merrimack led by 12 early in the second half but couldn’t hold on. With 2:35 left in the game UMass Lowell took its first lead since the first couple minutes of the first half.
UMass Lowell (6-3) was led by Max Broks with 17, Everette Hammond with 14 and Connor Withers with 10.
Attendance was listed as 2,632.
Merrimack hosts Brown Tuesday at 7 p.m. and then an historic game at national power Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington, Thursday at 9 p.m. UMass Lowell is at BU Wednesday at 7 p.m.