Boston University Terriers (7-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-2)
Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the River Hawks take on Boston University.
The River Hawks have gone 6-0 at home. UMass-Lowell leads the America East shooting 39.3% from deep, led by Quinton Mincey shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.
The Terriers are 3-3 on the road. Boston University has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 assists for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
Walter Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.
LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.
Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.