UMBC Retrievers (13-6, 3-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-4, 3-2 America East)
Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the River Hawks take on UMBC.
The River Hawks have gone 9-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is third in the America East scoring 77.7 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.
The Retrievers are 3-1 in conference play. UMBC ranks second in the America East shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.
The River Hawks and Retrievers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 assists for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
Colton Lawrence is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.
LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.
Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
