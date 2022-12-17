North Texas Mean Green (8-2) vs. UMass Minutemen (8-2)
Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -3; over/under is 124.5
BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen take on the North Texas Mean Green at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The Minutemen are 8-2 in non-conference play. UMass averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.
The Mean Green are 8-2 in non-conference play. North Texas has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Weeks is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 9.5 points. Matt Cross is shooting 44.3% and averaging 10.9 points for UMass.
Tylor Perry is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.5 points for North Texas.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
