UMBC Retrievers (15-9, 5-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (9-13, 3-6 America East)
Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -2.5; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: Colton Lawrence and the UMBC Retrievers visit Gedi Juozapaitis and the Maine Black Bears in America East action.
The Black Bears have gone 5-3 at home. Maine ranks fourth in the America East in team defense, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.
The Retrievers are 5-4 against America East opponents. UMBC is 2-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Filipovity is averaging 9.8 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears. Juozapaitis is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Maine.
Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging nine points and 6.7 rebounds for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.
Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
