Morgan State Bears (4-6) at UMBC Retrievers (6-4)
Baltimore; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -6.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the UMBC Retrievers after Isaiah Burke scored 23 points in Morgan State's 95-48 win against the Penn State-Wilkes Barre Nittany Lions.
The Retrievers have gone 4-1 at home. UMBC is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.
The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Morgan State is the MEAC leader with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Malik Miller averaging 9.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.3 points for UMBC.
Burke is averaging 18.1 points for the Bears. Miller is averaging 16.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for Morgan State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
