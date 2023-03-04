Binghamton Bearcats (12-17, 8-8 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (18-13, 8-8 America East)
Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -7; over/under is 143
BOTTOM LINE: The UMBC Retrievers face the Binghamton Bearcats in the America East Tournament.
The Retrievers have gone 8-8 against America East opponents, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. UMBC scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.
The Bearcats' record in America East games is 8-8. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Falko averaging 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Lawrence is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.
Falko is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.
Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
