Jalen Suggs nervously paced his hotel room Monday night, glued to the television screen and unable to sit down.
Sure, the Gonzaga freshman was concerned about his pending West Regional final showdown against a red-hot Southern California team. But it was a close friend from back home in Minnesota – Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers – who commanded his attention.
Shortly after the top-ranked Huskies survived with a 69-67 victory against second-seeded Baylor and advanced to the Final Four for the 13th consecutive year, perhaps the nation’s two best freshmen college basketball players were able to connect through FaceTime.
“Last night, she said some things that really helped me,” Suggs said Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. “I’ve been kind of struggling, trying to get my footing in these tournament games. Of course, seeing her go out there and play great like she did (scoring 28 points) and then talking afterwards, she kind of said some words. It kind of got me uplifted. It got me going – definitely helped tonight. … She’s the GOAT for a reason.”
Perhaps the Bulldogs might look into scheduling a regular call.
Suggs fell just short of a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the No. 1 overall seed crushed sixth-seeded Southern California 85-66 on Tuesday night and reached the Final Four for the second time in program history.
In a season unlike any other in college basketball history – capped by an NCAA Tournament filled with unexpected plot twists – the Bulldogs (30-0) also kept alive their quest to become the first undefeated men’s basketball national champion since Indiana in 1975-76.
That promises to be the dominant storyline when the national semifinals begin Saturday. Baylor and Houston punched their tickets Monday night, and Gonzaga will face the winner of the East Regional final between Michigan and UCLA.
The Zags have done a terrific job of blocking out the noise – winning their four tournament games by an average of 24 points – but Suggs admitted it isn’t always easy. Gonzaga’s already hearing its name placed among some of the greatest teams in NCAA history.
“It’s hard not to think about it,” he said. “We try to keep our minds off of it and keep focused on the task at hand. It’s a great accomplishment to be mentioned with those teams because they’re amazing. Again, we just come in every day to play to the Gonzaga standard and for each other. I mean, this is the result that we get from that.”
USC was supposed to provide a stiff test.
The Trojans (25-8) won their first three tournament games by an average of 21.3 points and held each opponent below its season shooting percentage. With a star freshman of its own in Pac-12 player of the year Evan Mobley, USC was expected to have the firepower to stay with the Bulldogs.
Instead, Gonzaga led 17-4 less than six minutes into the game and scored 15 points off seven first-half turnovers en route to a 49-30 lead at the break.
“Gonzaga is an exceptional basketball team,” Trojans coach Andy Enfield said. “Offensively, they’re very fast. They have terrific athletes, and they have skill at every position. They’re hard to guard because (against) a lot of teams, you can sag off of one or two players at particular times, but Gonzaga is very skilled and very fast.
“When (Drew) Timme is playing as well as he did tonight in the lane – and their shooters and their ball handling – their speed is very hard.”
The Bulldogs made a point to keep the ball moving against USC’s matchup zone, and it worked to the tune of 21 assists on 33 field goals. The Zags shot 50% from the field, and Timme led the way with 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Corey Kispert added 18 points and eight rebounds.
And Gonzaga was just as good at the other end, holding the Trojans to 38.7% shooting (24-of-62) overall and 26.7% (4-of-15) from 3-point range.
“They’ve just been really dialed in to not only the scout but also just the effort and fight and aggressiveness that’s needed,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said. “I think they’re watching these other games and seeing how physical and intense they are and respond to that. … We’ve played pretty darn good defense all year. It’s just taken a backseat to our offense because it’s been almost historically good in NCAA standards.”
Isaiah Mobley led USC with 19 points and seven rebounds, Evan Mobley added 17 points and five boards and Drew Peterson (13) and Tahj Eaddy (11) also finished in double-figures scoring.
But this one was never close.
There was a frightening moment early in the first half when official Bert Smith fainted in the corner of the court near Gonzaga’s bench. Athletic trainers from both teams rushed to his aide, and Smith was carted off the floor.
But the NCAA released a statement saying he was alert and stable and did not need to be transported to a local hospital.
“He’s a great official, great person,” Few said. “I mean, I was shocked and scared for him, but I was able to stick my head in there a little bit and see that he was talking and coherent and tried to say a quick prayer for him and just wished him the best.”