TILTON, N.H. — Undefeated Pelham wasted no time in putting away winless Winnisquam Saturday.
The Pythons (8-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter and were ahead 47-0 at halftime when the officials called the game because of a shortage of Winnisquam players.
Led by Ethan Demmns, who scored the first two touchdowns and had 76 yards rushing in just three attempts, Pelham amassed 315 yards on the ground on just 15 carries as 10 backs carried the ball. William Nichols carried once for a 61-yard TD and Alex Carroll carried twice for 58 yards.
“We played well despite the rain," said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. "Our offense was really able to move the ball on the ground. Now that the regular season is over, we have to redouble our efforts toward focusing and preparing for our playoff game at home next week.”
Pelham 47, Winnisquam 0
Pelham (8-0): 21 26 — 47
Winnisquam (0-7): 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
P – Ethan Demmons 28 run (Demmons run), 8:31
P – Demmons 4 run (kick failed), 6:07
P – Derek Muise 28 run (Stephen Mackinnon kick), 2:02
Second Quarter
P – Sebastian Bahrakis 12 run (run failed), 10:11
P – Jake Ciulla 60 int. return (kick failed), 8:44
P – William Nicolls 61 run (kick failed), 6:06
P – Safety (Winnisquam QB stepped outside back of endzone), 1:44
P – Justin Bowlan 51 free kick return after safety (run failed), 1:25
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (15-326): Ethan Demmons 3-76, Willam Nicolls 1-61, Alex Carroll 2-58, Tyler Katin 2-40, Derek Muise 1-28, Henry Paquette 1-25, Jake Ciulla 1-13, Sebastian Bahrakis 1-12, Nick Muise 2-7, Justin Bowlan 1-6; WINNISQUAM (16-5): Nick Puffinburger 7-2, Colton Wilsie 5-(-1), Anthony Boomer 4-(-6)
PASSING: P – No passes attempted; W – Boomer 5-16-1, 58
RECEIVING: Anthony Robbins 4-57, Puffinburger 1-1