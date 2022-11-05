CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 17 North Carolina trailed at halftime for the third consecutive game and for the third straight time owned the second half as it won, 31-28, at Virginia on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
It was the first-ever win for UNC coach Mack Brown in seven trips to Charlottesville. The Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 ACC) scored on their first three possessions in the third quarter and never looked back in moving one game away from clinching the ACC Coastal Division crown.
Carolina followed what has become a familiar formula since league play began. Its defense clamped down while its offense opened up.
UNC quarterback Drake Maye, who was limited to just 109 passing yards in the first half, began going to receiver Josh Downs on virtually every situation that mattered.
It was Downs’ 32 yard reception on UNC’s first drive of the second half that led to the Heels’ first score in the third quarter. He had two receptions on third down — including a 19-yard score — for their second touchdown in the period that put UNC ahead for good.
Downs was one catch shy of tying the school record for a single-game with 15 catches for 166 yards. Downs totaled seven receptions for 99 yards in the second half.
Maye’s second half performance was also much better than the first two quarters. He finished 13-for-18 passing for 184 yards in the second half.
Leading 31-21, the Heels were unable to put the game away on its next two drives. When Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong scored on a run to pull within three, it lined up for an onside kick.
UNC receiver Antoine Green recovered the ball, and instead of returning it for a score, he fell down to give the Heels the ball. Carolina ran out the remaining 3:24 of the clock to secure the win.
Green learned from watching Bryson Nesbit return an onside kick against Appalachian State for a score. Nesbit’s score allowed the Mountaineers time to mount an answer and UNC needed a stop on a two-point conversion attempt to win the game.
Carolina’s offense had more glitches than usual in the first half.
On its opening possession of the game, its drive stalled after reaching the UVA 7. Maye’s first-down pass looked to be intended for tight end John Copenhaver, but Green was in the same vicinity and attempted to catch it himself. The incomplete pass led to a third-down sack, and the Heels settled for Noah Burnette’s 35-yard field goal.
Green was on the wrong end of another mistake in the second quarter. This time, the ball was all for him, but he dropped what would have been a 31-yard touchdown catch.
The Heels’ one-minute offense, equipped with three timeouts, took possession with 2:04 left before the half sputtered to a three-and-out possession. Maye made the mistake of not throwing to J.J. Jones on a crossing route, instead trying to hit Green for a longer gain.
It all may seem to be nitpicking, but for an offense that has been among the nation’s best all season, it was exactly the reason why Carolina trailed 14-10 at halftime.
