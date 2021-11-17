Andre Greene Jr., the ninth-rated receiver in the nation in the 247 Sports Composite, committed to North Carolina on Wednesday. Greene choose the Tar Heels over Clemson and Georgia.
Greene, who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, made his announcement live on CBS Sports HQ.
"For the next three to four years, I'll be taking my talents to the University of North Carolina," Greene said while grabbing a hat with the interlocking NC logo and an eruption of applause at St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Va. "Since I got to North Carolina, it's just been home from the first conversation I had with them."
Greene had 35 receptions for 676 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior at St. Christopher's. He'll now join six other Virginia natives in Carolina's Class of 2022 recruits. Five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice, who is from Lynchburg, headlines the list of those and they are a major reason why the Heels' have a top-10 class nationally.
Carolina has the ninth-ranked recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
