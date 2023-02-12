Wofford Terriers (13-13, 5-8 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-9, 11-2 SoCon)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -10; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after B.J. Mack scored 22 points in Wofford's 95-91 overtime loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.
The Spartans have gone 9-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro is the top team in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.
The Terriers are 5-8 in conference games. Wofford is 5-10 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.
Mack is shooting 49.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Terriers. Carson McCorkle is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.
Terriers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
