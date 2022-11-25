Montana State Bobcats (3-2) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-2)
Laval, Quebec; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -1.5; over/under is 128
BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans will take on the Montana State Bobcats at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec.
UNC Greensboro went 17-15 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Spartans averaged 65.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.0 last season.
Montana State finished 27-8 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bobcats averaged 5.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
