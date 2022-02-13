Mercer Bears (13-13, 6-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-10, 7-6 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -4.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces the Mercer Bears after Bas Leyte scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro's 86-66 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 8-3 at home. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Leyte averaging 2.5.

The Bears have gone 6-7 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon shooting 35.4% from deep. John Treanor leads the Bears shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last meeting 58-49 on Jan. 15. Jalen Johnson scored 16 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Monte Buckingham is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Kaleb Hunter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Johnson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Felipe Haase is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

