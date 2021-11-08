Loyola (Md.) (0-0) vs. North Carolina (0-0)
Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) went 6-11 last year, while North Carolina ended up 18-11.
DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and giving up 69.6 per game in the process.
