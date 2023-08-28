There’s a reason the cream-of-the-crop National Football League franchise quarterbacks get paid $30 million-plus a year.
Hell, even those that “might have a few signs of possibly being a franchise quarterback” get paid in that category.
Can you blame them?
They play a game in which they are oftentimes helpless, with some of the biggest and best athletes in the world pressure the hell out of them. In a sport where health is everything, health is even more important at that position.
But there is a different kind of pressure we are talking about in 2023. The pressure to win … now!
While the circumstances are different for every quarterback, there are 10 particular QBs who have a lot to prove, almost out of the gate here in September.
Winning in January and February isn’t happening, for the most part, without one of those guys guiding a specific team.
From Allen to Wilson, we have put a bull’s-eye on these particular QBs and why their situations are more pressing.
And that group of 10 is broken into three categories of “pressure”:
Piping hot
Aaron Rodgers, N.Y. Jets – He asked out of Green Bay, which appears to have the talent to compete with the favorite Eagles, but he opted out. The Jets have a very good defense and weapons on offense. He wants to do what Tom Brady did in Tampa, turn a perennial loser in a champion. All I’m saying is, he’d better do it and do it now.
Mac Jones, N.E. Patriots – While many fans gave Jones a pass for his disappointing performance in 2022, due to coaching issues, there are no excuses now. He’s got, at worst, a solid receiving corp, and one of the best backfields as a support system. Oh yeah, he might have the best OC in the game in Bill O’Brien. Jones must progress and must do it early during some tough games.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami – Tua looked pretty damn good before the concussions, with Tyreek Hill adding immediate value. But he is still questioned in terms of love of the game and accuracy. In a tough division, he can’t the fourth best guy. Can’t. The Dolphins were bad without a decent QB. What will they be with Tua?
Josh Allen, Buffalo – Yes, Allen is under the microscope in 2023. While his athletic exploits are cherished, the Bills Super Bowl window is on the clock. With so many good teams in AFC, expectations in Buffalo are that this is their year. And Allen’s, too. Well, it had better be. Joe Burrow has probably surpassed him in that upper elite level. Another 11-5 and mid-January loss could be fatal to Bills run.
Hot
Russell Wilson, Denver – Why the pressure with three guaranteed years remaining on his contract? Because coach Sean Payton will make life uncomfortable for his franchise QB. Wilson doesn’t need a Super Bowl run. Just needs to show to everyone, that he isn’t finished.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore – The Ravens have surrounded Jackson with talent, drafting a WR in first round (Zay Flowers) and signing an elite WR free agent (OBJ). Peyton Manning started career as regular season star, playoff dud. This is Jackson’s shot at changing narrative.
DeShaun Watson, Cleveland – Watson seems to be on a Revenge Tour. He’s got a big problem ahead of him. Every team in the AFC North might be better, with Steelers possibly even. Watson has been out of the business for 1.5 seasons during his prime. Not easy to overcome. With a good defense and good skill around him, he needs to be a 10-win QB, at worst.
Dak Prescott, Dallas – Playing QB in Dallas is a full-time pressure-cooker, but coming off his NFL worst in interceptions and the recent acquisition of Trey Lance, he is wearing a bull’s-eye. In the weaker NFC, there will be opportunities to be a finalist come mid-January. That’s at a minimum. Anything less could be the end.
Daniel Jones, N.Y. Giants – The Giants had a gun to their head, sign a massive deal (two years, guaranteed at $82M) or go find a serviceable QB. Those chose the former and after making the playoffs, expectations are now to win in the playoffs. With Eagles too good, getting Giants to No. 2 spot imperative, with a win or two in January. Anything less than playoffs would be a disaster.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco – Talk about being handed the keys of a Ferrari has a new driver? Purdy has a true Super Bowl contending team around him. Trading Trey Lance is one thing, but anything less than 12-5-ish would probably open the door for Sam Darnold, rehabbing his career as 49ers backup, to take over. Darnold has opened eyes. Purdy’s rope will not be long.
