HILLER HEROICS
Graduate student Lauren Hiller of North Andover has a 5-2 record for UMass lacrosse. She has a .424 save percentage and 10.81 goals-against average. Junior attack Emma Farnham of Andover has one goal in three appearances.
HOOPS COUNTRYKinston, N.C., has a population of just 20,398 yet Kinston High has produced six NBA players: Cedric Maxwell, Tony Dawson, Reggie Bullock, Brandon Ingram, Charles Shackelford and Jerry Stackhouse.
CONWAY RECORDMy former Eagle-Tribune colleague Kevin Conway's daughter Clare Conway set the Becker College hockey career scoring record. The junior alternate captain from North Billerica has 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points.
CAREER GAME In Endicott's 91-57 win over Curry on March 19, senior Griffin Curtis of Salem scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Freshman Drew Brown of Pelham scored his first college points in the win.
AMAZING LIFEBobby Brown, who died last week, was a doctor and a Major Leaguer. He told his future wife to tell her mom he was going to be a cardiologist and to tell her dad he was third baseman for the Yankees. CAKES ARE BAKING UTL birthday wishes go out to Oregon hoop star L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence (23 today), Haverhill basketball coach Melissa Tarpy (tomorrow), Haverhill softball's Lauren Iannitelli (Tuesday), ex-Central cross country captain Beverly Wang (Tuesday); Haverhill hockey's Will Madden (18 Wednesday), Haverhill track's Dan McGlashan (Friday) and local coach Brian Martin (62 Saturday). SPORTS EDITOR
Andover High grad Gerry Ahern (AHS '83) was named the new sports editor of the Detroit News. Ahern has had quite the career in sportswriting including major jobs with Yahoo and USA Today.
THROWING DARTSUSC is bringing in a quarterback with a perfect name for the position. It's Jaxson Dart of Draper High in Utah.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
