SUPER SOPH
Keene State sophomore setter Kacie Blanchet of Salem is third in the Little East Conference in assists (9.22 per set) and seventh in aces (0.78 per set). She’s a second-year volleyball starter.
DIVIDED LOYALTIES
UPenn freshman hoopster Lexy Calhoun is the daughter of Brown AD Grace Calhoun (formerly the Penn AD) and Penn men’s golf coach Jason Calhoun. Younger sister, Mady, will be playing hoops at Brown.
FINALLY AT ND
Grad transfer QB Jack Coan transferred from Wisconsin and is starting at Notre Dame. As a freshman in high school, he committed to ND but for lacrosse.
FALSE ADVERTISING
Track coaches howl in laughter at the 40-yard dash times reported at these pricey high school football combines. Guys who barely place in track dual meets claim times that would make them state champion contenders.
HOLLYWOOD TIES
Before he was a Hollywood star, Hayes MacArthur was a star quarterback at Bowdoin. His top target? Steve Lafond of North Andover. The guy he tried to avoid in practice? All-Star defensive back Jim Cavanaugh of North Andover.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes go out to Methuen softball’s Avry Nelson (18 today), Salem cross country’s Bethany Graham (17 tomorrow), Andover football coach E.J. Perry (57 Wednesday), Haverhill and North Andover cross country super fan Richard Maguire (79 Wedneday), Brooks football’s Michael Wolfendale of Methuen (Wednesday) and Brooks basketball coach John McVeigh (47 Wednesday).
ASTRO MASTERPIECE
Add to the All-Name Team Pinkerton Academy football standout Picasso Bates and Plymouth State field hockey goalie Piper Sherbert.
