DURHAM, N.H. – Junior Brian Espanet made a video highlight-worthy, one-handed grab in the end zone for his sixth touchdown catch of the season, but the University of New Hampshire football team dropped a 35-21 decision to Colonial Athletic Association foe Richmond on Saturday in a rainy Wildcat Stadium.
UNH lost its fifth consecutive game and is 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the CAA.
The Wildcats play their next two games on the road: They are at UAlbany next Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. and at Rhode Island, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. UNH returns to Wildcat Stadium to close out the regular season with its Border Battle clash with Maine for the Brice-Cowell Musket and Senior Day on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.
A Richmond miscue set up the TD pass from sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards to Espanet. The Spiders were punting with 14 seconds left in the first half when the snap went over the head of the punter and UNH took control on the Richmond 24-yard line.
On UNH’s first play, Edwards lofted the ball into the end zone and Espanet went up and grabbed it for the score with three seconds left in the half.
Redshirt freshman running back Isaac Seide and freshman quarterback Brody McAndrew scored the other two UNH touchdowns. It was the first career score for each.
Seide scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter. His 53-yard run the previous play set up the TD.
McAndrew entered the game several times to run a package of plays. He kept the ball and ran for a 7-yard TD with 10:17 left in the third quarter. A conversion kick by redshirt freshman Sean Lehane gave UNH its first lead of the game at 21-17.
Richmond upped its record to 3-5 overall and is 1-2 in the CAA.
Freshman defensive end Josiah Silver led the Wildcats in tackles with nine and 2.5 were tackles for loss. Redshirt freshman safety Noah Stansbury had six tackles.
Edwards completed 12 of his 26 passes for 136 yards and the score to Espanet. Richmond quarterback Joe Mancuso completed 19 of his 26 passes for three touchdowns and also scored on a 1-yard run.
The Spiders had 82 yards rushing and 373 yards of total offense. The Wildcats had 102 yards rushing and 243 yards of total offense.