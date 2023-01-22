FILE - Croatia's Josip Juranovic attempts to control the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec. 13, 2022. Union Berlin has signed Croatia right back Josip Juranovic from Scottish team Celtic for the modest Bundesliga club’s biggest transfer to date. Union announced the 27-year-old Juranović’s transfer on Sunday, without giving details of the length of his contract or transfer fee.