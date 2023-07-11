FILE - Molde's then player David Datro Fofana celebrates during the Europa League soccer match between Molde and 1899 Hoffenheim in Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 18, 2021. German first division, Bundesliga, team Union Berlin has continued its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season. The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros ($13.1 million) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January.