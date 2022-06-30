FILE - United States' Jordan Pefok reacts after missing a chance to score against El Salvador during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sept. 2, 2021. Union Berlin has signed American forward Jordan Pefok to spearhead its fourth season in the Bundesliga and second with European soccer. Union said Thursday, June 30, 2022, that the 26-year-old Pefok is joining from Swiss team Young Boys ahead of the new season. Pefok's full name is Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu.