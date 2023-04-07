FILE - Manchester United's Christian Eriksen in action during the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Jan. 28, 2023. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club’s hopes for a top-four finish. The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up when United hosts Everton on Saturday, April 8.