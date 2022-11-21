Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-0)
Las Vegas; Tuesday, 1 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -1; over/under is 128.5
BOTTOM LINE: UNLV will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Southern Illinois.
UNLV went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.
Southern Illinois finished 16-15 overall with a 4-8 record on the road a season ago. The Salukis averaged 12.0 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
