BOSTON — Dozens of elected officials and political newcomers cruised to victory in Tuesday's midterm elections because they were unopposed on the ballot.
Every seat in the 200-member state Legislature was up for grabs this election cycle, but nearly two-thirds of the districts were uncontested on Tuesday's ballot — at least 109 of 160 House districts and 18 of 40 Senate districts.
That includes incumbents who fielded no challengers and newcomers to Beacon Hill who emerged from the Sept. 6 state primary uncontested.
Among them, Democrat Jennifer Armini, of Marblehead, who edged out five others in the 8th Essex District primary. She fielded no challengers in Tuesday's election. Neither did Pavel Payano, a Lawrence Democrat who won a primary in the newly created majority-minority 1st Essex Senate district, or Estela Reyes, of Lawrence, who won the Democratic primary for the 4th Essex House district.
Manny Cruz, a Salem Democrat and School Committee member who won the Democratic primary for the 7th Essex House district, will head to Beacon Hill next year after formally winning the seat. He, too, was unopposed on Tuesday's ballot.
Meanwhile, Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem — who currently represents the 7th Essex District — will go on to replace outgoing Essex County District Attorney Johnathan Blodgett after cruising to victory on Tuesday.
Tucker won a hard-fought Democratic primary and Republicans didn't field a challenger in the race. He said he's looking forward to taking over as the county's top law enforcement official.
"It's been a long campaign and along the way we've heard from a lot of people across the county about their concerns and what they expect," Tucker said Tuesday. "Now I'm looking forward to getting to work."
The same goes for Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, of Lynn, who narrowly fended off a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Virginia Leigh in the primary. With no GOP challengers on the ballot, he sailed to another six-year term.
Statewide, more than 100 lawmakers and other elected officials get a free pass to another term amid a lack of challengers in the election.
That includes legislative leaders House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, neither of whom faced challengers.
Locally, several unopposed incumbent lawmakers cruised to another term on Tuesday, including Reps. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, and Jerald Parisella, D-Beverly.
The lack of challengers could see Republicans cede even more ground on Beacon Hill, where Democrats hold a super-majority in the House and Senate, and dominate statewide offices.
Currently, Democrats dominate the state Legislature, with Republicans holding only 28 seats in the 160-member House. In the Senate, they only have three of 40 seats.
Democrats were projected to win the governor's office in Tuesday's elections, and keep other statewide posts such as attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
