LAWRENCE — An early morning fire Monday at Milton and Lowell streets, the third major fire in the city this month, ignited accidentally, officials said.
The two-alarm blaze completely burned through the roof of 45 Milton St.
Investigators determined the fire started somewhere in the attic of the single-family home.
Six people — three adults and three children — were displaced and a pet cat remained missing after the fire, said fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
There were no injuries reported.
The fire broke out at 4:57 a.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the attic area of the two-story home when firefighters arrived, he said.
After Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Loughlin announced a second alarm, firefighters evacuated and fought the blaze from outside of the house. Water from aerial ladders above the fire were used to knock down the blaze.
Firefighters stayed at the scene until after 9 a.m.
Moriarty said battling the blaze was "a lot of work" particularly during a heat wave with temperatures climbing toward 100 degrees.
"It's certainly not our friend," he said of the temperature.
A rehab crew from Lawrence General Hospital also responded, providing the firefighters cold water.
Firefighters from Andover, North Andover, Methuen, Dracut and Lowell responded to the city as mutual-aid coverage.
The home at 45 Milton St., built in 1920, is co-owned by Lissie and Madeline De La Rosa and valued at $240,300, according to city assessing records.
Firefighters also battled two other major fires in Lawrence this month.
Last Wednesday night, four families — a total of 20 residents — were displaced from a multi-family home at 66-68 Trenton St. That fire was caused by "careless disposal of smoking materials," investigators determined.
On June 10, 17 residents were displaced by a fire in a Shawsheen Court apartment complex. That 3-alarm fire caused about $3 million damage to the apartment building, officials said.
The cause of the Shawsheen Court blaze has been ruled “undetermined,” although foul play is not suspected. Firefighters battling that fire also faced severe water pressure issues.
The Shawsheen Court apartments have been razed and the remnants are being checked for asbestos, the chief said.
The local nonprofit Heal Lawrence assists fire victims and collects gift cards from grocery and department stores, as well as Uber and Lyft rideshare companies.
Gift cards can be dropped off at The Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence. Donations can also be made online via heallawrence.org.
