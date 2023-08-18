NORTH ANDOVER — The National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning that is in effect for the area until 12:30 p.m.
"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," the alert states. "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."
This is an ongoing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Updated at 10:45 a.m.
The City of Methuen has already been working with residents to make NEMA and FEMA claims from Aug. 8's storm.
"We're at a point in the summer where the ground is just saturated," Mayor Neil Perry said. "We're going to urge everybody to use great caution. I don't think I've ever seen a summer when it's rained this hard, this often."
Perry said that it's hard to predict what damage could take place today.
Updated at 11 a.m.
The City of Lawrence's fire Chief Brian Moriarty said his firefighters helped a woman escape the flooding. A couple of his crew members on South Street are wading in the flood already. He said there are people in other locations as well.
"It's not as bad as the other day, and it's already starting to look better," Moriarty said. "You never know on this job."
Updated 11:10 a.m.
“We have some showers and thunderstorms that are generally along the North Shore right now and down the Interstate Route 95 corridor right now, also some showers back into central Massachusetts, those will be coming through into this morning and later afternoon,” Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Boston office.
He added a cold front will be arriving later today which could produce another round of showers and thunderstorms.
Belk said they are only expecting another roughly a quarter to a half inch of rain after 2 p.m. While after 8 p.m. he said they are expecting dry weather which will continue through a good portion of the weekend.
Police have blocked off sections of Haverhill Street in Andover due to flooding.
Updated 11:15 a.m.
Businesses are flooded for the second time in ten days in Shawsheen Plaza in Andover, at 2019 N. Main St., according to Andover Fire Chief Mike Mansfield.
Update 11:40 a.m.
Andover Police Department and the highway department are aware of the flooding and how it is making areas impassible, according to a Facebook post.
The department said this is taking place at "the area of Lowell Street at the IRS, Haverhill Street by the railroad bridge, as well as most of N. Main Street but especially the area by Washington Park and Rte 495."
The Greater Haverhill Emergency Communications Response Team posted that it is receiving a report of flooding on the Comeau Bridge under the railroad bridge.
North Andover Police Department posted that due to significant damage on the roadway, Waverley Road will be closed at 719 Waverley Rd, with no thru traffic from Waverley to Mass Avenue.
"All residences, including Woodridge condominiums, can be accessed via Mass Ave or its surrounding streets," the Facebook post reads. "This expected to be a lengthy delay to ensure the safety of all travelers."
Updated 11:45 a.m.
The National Weather Services in Boston and Norton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts.
The locations the alert says will be specifically impacted include North Andover, Danvers and Newburyport.
"For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," the report states. "Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees."
Updated 11:55 a.m.
Haverhill's handled about a dozen calls due to the flooding, according to the city's Fire Deputy Chief Robert O'Brien.
"Fortunately for everybody, it came quick but we handled it and it's now calmed down," O'Brien said. "Some of them were worried about flooding because of what happened 10 days ago."
O'Brien said that there was "clearly" a lot of water on the main streets, but he did not hear of any issues with particular areas like last flood on Aug. 8.
Updated 12:05 p.m.
A flash flood warning alert was issued for Essex and Middlesex Counties by the National Weather Service Boston.
The National Weather Service in Norton issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Essex County and Northeastern Middlesex County until 12:30 p.m.
The Doppler radar at 10:19 a.m. indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area.
"The expected rainfall rate is one to two inches in 30 minutes," the alert stated. "Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."
The impact, according to the report, was life threatening around creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
The weather service predicted flash flooding in areas including Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, Andover, North Andover, Reading, North Reading and Boxford.
