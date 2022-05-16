FILE - Virginia Tech's Nick Biddison (24) runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. A program that has never advanced past regionals isn't afraid to let it be known that the College World Series is the goal in coach John Szefc's fifth season. “We’ve been thinking that since the start,” right fielder Nick Biddison told the Roanoke (Virginia) Times after Sunday's 6-4 win against Louisville.