FILE - United States' Becky Sauerbrunn handles the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. U.S. national team captain Sauerbrunn has a right foot injury that will keep her out of the Women's World Cup next month. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Sauerbrunn will miss the World Cup, first reported by The Athletic. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because an Sauerbrunn's status has not been publicly announced.