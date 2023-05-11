FILE - Leeds United's Tyler Adams stands on the pitch during their English Premier League soccer match against Nottingham Forest at City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, on Feb. 5, 2023. United States captain Tyler Adams is unlikely to play again for Leeds this season. Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and Leeds manager Sam Allardyce says on Thursday, May 11 he does not expect the defensive midfielder to feature in the team’s final three games as it battles to avoid relegation from the Premier League.